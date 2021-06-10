South State CORP. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

South State CORP. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of South State CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. South State CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after buying an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after buying an additional 2,428,658 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 760,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.40. 13,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,799. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.29. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.