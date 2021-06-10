South State CORP. Buys 47,617 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

South State CORP. lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,617 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in The Mosaic by 372.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.77. 242,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,774,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.86.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. TheStreet upgraded The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

