South State CORP. Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

South State CORP. lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,048 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 649,856 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.83. 58,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.46. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

