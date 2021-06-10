South State CORP. Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $108.29. 745,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,569,466. The stock has a market cap of $208.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.