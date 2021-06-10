South State CORP. Has $21.94 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

South State CORP. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.1% of South State CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. South State CORP.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 965,165 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after acquiring an additional 955,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after acquiring an additional 482,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist upped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.48.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $364.51. The company had a trading volume of 78,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $372.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.