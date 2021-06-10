South State CORP. Has $23.88 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 2.2% of South State CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. South State CORP. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $23,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $1,032,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 224,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,781,000 after acquiring an additional 297,774 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,063,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,633. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

