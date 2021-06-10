South State CORP. Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

South State CORP. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 611,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,741,000 after acquiring an additional 65,092 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 72,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 90,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,544. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $55.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.78.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.