South State CORP. Has $7.23 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

South State CORP. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,219,532,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $162,707,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,592,408. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $226.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

