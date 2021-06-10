South State CORP. Has $8.86 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

South State CORP. cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.65. 202,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,382. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.88. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $121.51 and a one year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.