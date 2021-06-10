South State CORP. Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

South State CORP. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 202.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,629 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,559 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,881,512,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $321,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.02. The company had a trading volume of 105,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687,467. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

