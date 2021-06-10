South State CORP. Purchases 30,524 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.6% of South State CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. South State CORP.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $17,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabalex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 52.9% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 116,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE KO traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $55.99. 258,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,311,484. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.