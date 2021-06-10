South State CORP. Purchases 3,064 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

South State CORP. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,291 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.3% of South State CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. South State CORP.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,235,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,680,977. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,744,086. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.16. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $392.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

