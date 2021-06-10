South State CORP. Purchases 332,937 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

South State CORP. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,353,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,937 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of South State CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. South State CORP. owned about 0.41% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $18,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHYS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,174,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,292,000 after buying an additional 2,317,712 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $16,919,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $9,945,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,898,000 after purchasing an additional 647,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $7,868,000.

PHYS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 71,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,985. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.40. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

