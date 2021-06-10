South State CORP. Purchases 4,942 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,522,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 43,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

NYSE:LHX traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.20. 27,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,375. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.23. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $223.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,258 shares of company stock valued at $41,504,952 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

