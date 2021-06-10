South State CORP. Purchases 8,129 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up 1.1% of South State CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. South State CORP.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.05. 246,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,596,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.