South State CORP. Raises Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

South State CORP. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 2,659.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,316 shares during the quarter. South State CORP. owned 0.12% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSLV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 264,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 830,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 43,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 77,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,586,206. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.