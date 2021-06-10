South State CORP. Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

South State CORP. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.8% of South State CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. South State CORP.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $19,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 328,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,956,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

