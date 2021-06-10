South State CORP. Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.50. 278,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,971. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.53.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

