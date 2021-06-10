South State CORP. Reduces Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

South State CORP. lowered its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,985,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $153.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

