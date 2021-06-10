South State CORP. Sells 1,098 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

South State CORP. decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.11. 54,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,399. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.38. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $112.91 and a 12-month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

