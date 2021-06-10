South State CORP. Sells 1,187 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

South State CORP. trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. South State CORP.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 151.0% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 137.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 243,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after acquiring an additional 140,735 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $227.15. 37,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,485. The firm has a market cap of $157.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.53 and a 12 month high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

