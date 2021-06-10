South State CORP. Sells 1,428 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

South State CORP. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.7% of South State CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. South State CORP.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $17,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabalex Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 56.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $308.85. The company had a trading volume of 93,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

