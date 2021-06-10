South State CORP. Sells 1,551 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

South State CORP. cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Mizuho reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.83.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $8,755,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $21.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $485.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.87 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $499.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

