South State CORP. Sells 2,000 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

South State CORP. decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.64. 1,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,488. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $211.71. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

