South State CORP. Sells 2,362 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

South State CORP. decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 32.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

