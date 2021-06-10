South State CORP. Sells 24,503 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

South State CORP. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,503 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.2% of South State CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. South State CORP.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 124,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,741,069 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,654 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 6,741 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.90. The company had a trading volume of 583,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,105,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

