South State CORP. Sells 3,675 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State CORP. decreased its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. South State CORP. owned about 0.11% of South State worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 1,050.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of South State during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of South State by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 12,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $1,136,631.12. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,776,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,977. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

SSB traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.08. 2,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,467. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.20. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $358.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.90 million. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

SSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of banking services and products. The company accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, and other time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, commercial, and industrial loans, as well as consumer loans, including auto, boat, and personal installment loans.

