South State CORP. Sells 4,226 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

South State CORP. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,265 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.6% of South State CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. South State CORP.’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

V stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $233.58. The company had a trading volume of 158,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,664,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.72. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The company has a market cap of $455.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Insiders have sold a total of 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

