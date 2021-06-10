Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,694 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 85,139 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $12,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $220,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV stock opened at $58.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

