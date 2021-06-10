SparksPay (SPK) Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $25,725.93 and $40.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SparksPay has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000193 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,072,959 coins and its circulating supply is 9,973,803 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.