SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,686 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.50% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $30,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.24. 11,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,360. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53.

