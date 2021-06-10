SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 0.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $215,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth about $216,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 230.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 195,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 136,395 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 133.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.11. 138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,950. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.70. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $46.09 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.