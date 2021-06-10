SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 569.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,335 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $43,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. American Money Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $155,820,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.65. 8,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,508. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.54. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

