Spectiv Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.00 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Spectiv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00063155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00023712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.19 or 0.00843344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00089033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,085.27 or 0.08442617 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv (SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.