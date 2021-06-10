Spectrecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00064832 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00038608 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.58 or 0.00248636 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00036375 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

