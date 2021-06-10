Spectrum (SPT) Trading Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $28,098.66 and $9,035.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.47 or 0.00457423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000484 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

