Spendcoin (SPND) Tops One Day Volume of $723.00

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Spendcoin has a market cap of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00064668 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00023667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.40 or 0.00866430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00047962 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.99 or 0.08561950 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.