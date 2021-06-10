Spheroid Universe (SPH) Price Tops $0.0620

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and $217,572.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00175446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00200557 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.39 or 0.01285885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,596.45 or 1.00041571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,110,689,819 coins and its circulating supply is 67,895,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

