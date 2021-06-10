Spire (NYSE:SR) Raised to Buy at Sidoti

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $83.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Sidoti’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.89.

NYSE SR traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $74.13. 2,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,949. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 86,671 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

