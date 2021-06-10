Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.91% of Spirit Airlines worth $285,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAVE. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 251.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.