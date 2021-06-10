SportsTek Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPTK) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

About SportsTek Acquisition (NASDAQ:SPTK)

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

