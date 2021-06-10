Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.88% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $310,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $27.67 on Thursday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

