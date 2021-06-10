Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,155 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $27,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Square in the fourth quarter valued at $597,618,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after acquiring an additional 112,857 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQ opened at $210.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.07, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.06 and a 1 year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,445,314 shares of company stock valued at $337,843,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQ. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

