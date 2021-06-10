srnArt Gallery Hits One Day Volume of $3,834.00 (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. srnArt Gallery has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $3,834.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001270 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00061886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00184811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00199464 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $481.87 or 0.01303126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,783.61 or 0.99474364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Coin Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

