Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) Trading Up 4.7%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLNG)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 13,286 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 6,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

The company has a market cap of $143.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.