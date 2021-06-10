StakedZEN (STZEN) Price Hits $82.10 on Exchanges

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. StakedZEN has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $17,973.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One StakedZEN coin can now be purchased for $82.10 or 0.00222806 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00062718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00189311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00198905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.71 or 0.01318169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,642.57 or 0.99444284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002897 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 33,404 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

