Stakenet 24-Hour Volume Reaches $95,999.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $26.34 million and $95,999.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000607 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 121,030,315 coins and its circulating supply is 117,491,278 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

