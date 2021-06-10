Staker Hits Market Cap of $7,503.73 (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 98.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. Staker has a market cap of $7,503.73 and approximately $21.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Staker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Staker has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Staker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00063359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.00 or 0.00849815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00089428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.67 or 0.08508205 BTC.

About Staker

Staker (STR) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. The official website for Staker is staker.network . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Staker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Staker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.