Standard Family Office LLC Buys 245 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Standard Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,873 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 0.4% of Standard Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.82.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $483.99. 127,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,334. The stock has a market cap of $214.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.45 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $512.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

