Standard Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Standard Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 11.5% of Standard Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Standard Family Office LLC owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $48,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

VXF stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.89. 413,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,137. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.35. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $111.46 and a 12 month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

